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2024 Nissan Rogue

32,677 KM

Details

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

Watch This Vehicle
14255639

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

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Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,677KM
VIN JN8BT3CB7RW282912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everest White Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26-046A
  • Mileage 32,677 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
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613-283-4000

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2024 Nissan Rogue