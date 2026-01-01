$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL
2024 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,677KM
VIN JN8BT3CB7RW282912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everest White Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26-046A
- Mileage 32,677 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
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613-283-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2024 Nissan Rogue