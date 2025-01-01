Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px>FWD LT – Summit White,interior Jet Black with Blue Accents, wheel locks,</span></p>

2025 Chevrolet Trax

86 KM

$29,699

+ tax & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax

LT

12110441

2025 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-3882

$29,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LHE29SC090634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 86 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD LT – Summit White,interior Jet Black with Blue Accents, wheel locks,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-3882

2025 Chevrolet Trax