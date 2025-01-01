$29,699+ tax & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd
199 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-3882
$29,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LHE29SC090634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 86 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD LT – Summit White,interior Jet Black with Blue Accents, wheel locks,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
