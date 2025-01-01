$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL
2025 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,126KM
VIN JN8BT3CB5SW146395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everest White Tricoat Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25-124A
- Mileage 8,126 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan
2025 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 8,126 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD CVT 122,555 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) 108,808 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Smiths Falls Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-283-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2025 Nissan Rogue