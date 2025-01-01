Menu
2025 Nissan Rogue

8,126 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

12498664

2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,126KM
VIN JN8BT3CB5SW146395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everest White Tricoat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25-124A
  • Mileage 8,126 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
2025 Nissan Rogue