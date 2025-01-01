Menu
Account
Sign In

2026 Kia Seltos

6,161 KM

Details

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13070266

2026 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8

613-283-4000

  1. 13070266
  2. 13070266
  3. 13070266
  4. 13070266
  5. 13070266
  6. 13070266
  7. 13070266
  8. 13070266
  9. 13070266
  10. 13070266
  11. 13070266
  12. 13070266
  13. 13070266
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,161KM
VIN KNDERCAA2T7839633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,161 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD CVT for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD CVT 14,600 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 18,324 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI Cooper S 5 Door for sale in Smiths Falls, ON
2018 MINI Cooper S 5 Door 118,053 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Smiths Falls Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan

Smiths Falls Nissan

211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-283-XXXX

(click to show)

613-283-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Smiths Falls Nissan

613-283-4000

2026 Kia Seltos