$35,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM AWD
2026 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM AWD
Location
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
613-283-4000
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,161KM
VIN KNDERCAA2T7839633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,161 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Smiths Falls Nissan
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD CVT 14,600 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 18,324 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper S 5 Door 118,053 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Smiths Falls Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smiths Falls Nissan
211 Lombard St, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-283-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Smiths Falls Nissan
613-283-4000
2026 Kia Seltos