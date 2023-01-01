Menu
New and Used Buick Enclave for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 62
Used 2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

"WOW 4X4 SUV seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
249,960KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium
$21,999
+ tax & lic
183,143KM
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir- Sunroof - Navigation - $290 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir- Sunroof - Navigation - $290 B/W
$38,998
+ tax & lic
42,808KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir
$65,098
+ tax & lic
CALL
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Tilbury, ON

2020 Buick Enclave

Premium
$46,998
+ tax & lic
37,433KM
Lally Chevrolet

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Buick Enclave AWD | 7 PASS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Buick Enclave

AWD | 7 PASS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM |
Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
Maple C Cars

Toronto, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Premium
$65,646
+ tax & lic
10KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Essence for sale in London, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence
$60,030
+ tax & lic
CALL
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

Used 2021 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Essence for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Essence
Sale
$43,900
+ tax & lic
83,900KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Buick Enclave Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $150 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2014 Buick Enclave

Leather- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $150 B/W
$17,998
+ tax & lic
139,182KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir - Leather Seats - $456 B/W for sale in Bolton, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir - Leather Seats - $456 B/W
$68,772
+ tax & lic
11KM
Bolton GM

Bolton, ON

Used 2012 Buick Enclave Base for sale in Belmont, ON

2012 Buick Enclave

Base
$13,500
+ tax & lic
115,343KM
Auto Loft Ltd

Belmont, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Essence for sale in London, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence
$56,425
+ tax & lic
CALL
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Essence for sale in London, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence
$55,930
+ tax & lic
CALL
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

Used 2017 Buick Enclave ALL-WHEEL DRIVE CXL-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE CXL-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. CAPTAINS.. 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. LEATHER.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM..
$32,995
+ tax & lic
89,000KM
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Buick Enclave LEATHER AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Buick Enclave

LEATHER AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE
$16,595
+ tax & lic
176,800KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Buick Enclave Essence AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats BOSE Remote Start for sale in Thornhill, ON

2021 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats BOSE Remote Start
$46,998
+ tax & lic
42,366KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING | SEVEN SEATER | MEMORY SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING | SEVEN SEATER | MEMORY SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE
$29,800
+ tax & lic
72,819KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather
$17,995
+ tax & lic
108,743KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Brampton, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir
$68,647
+ tax & lic
CALL
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Buick Enclave CXL1 for sale in Kingston, ON

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1
$12,998
+ tax & lic
172,588KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium AWD | 7 Passenger | One Owner for sale in Listowel, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD | 7 Passenger | One Owner
$32,995
+ tax & lic
142,567KM
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
$69,451
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in London, ON

2019 Buick Enclave

Avenir
$45,495
+ tax & lic
37,658KM
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather- Certified - Cooled Seats - $201 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather- Certified - Cooled Seats - $201 B/W
$26,998
+ tax & lic
134,809KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium AWD/Leather Seats/Navi/Moonroof for sale in St Thomas, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD/Leather Seats/Navi/Moonroof
$32,870
+ tax & lic
59,631KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir | Accident Free | 7 Seats for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir | Accident Free | 7 Seats
$32,800
+ tax & lic
132,134KM
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group - Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering, 2nd Row Captains & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Leather Group - Navigation, Heated Seats & Steering, 2nd Row Captains & Much More!
$26,788
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Wallaceburg, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir
$65,547
+ tax & lic
3KM
Riverview GM

Wallaceburg, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
$68,751
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Buick Enclave ESSENCE | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Buick Enclave

ESSENCE | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER
$38,888
+ tax & lic
99,317KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Essence - Sunroof for sale in Kemptville, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence - Sunroof
$59,636
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kemptville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Sudbury, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
$29,989
+ tax & lic
98,283KM
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave 7 Passenger|Leather|Navi|Backup Camera for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

7 Passenger|Leather|Navi|Backup Camera
$24,999
+ tax & lic
146,012KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather BLIND SPOT|CAMERA|PANO ROOF|CERTIFIED for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Buick Enclave

Leather BLIND SPOT|CAMERA|PANO ROOF|CERTIFIED
$19,745
+ tax & lic
144,982KM
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Premium- Sunroof - $423 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Premium- Sunroof - $423 B/W
$64,892
+ tax & lic
1KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD for sale in St. Marys, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir AWD
$67,543
+ tax & lic
9KM
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Avenir, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, CAM
$30,399
+ tax & lic
126,488KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Buick Enclave Premium AWD for sale in St. Marys, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD
$63,158
+ tax & lic
9KM
St. Marys Buick GMC

St. Marys, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in London, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium
$28,490
+ tax & lic
128,284KM
MacMaster Chevrolet

London, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Essence for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence
$59,832
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence- Certified - Heated Seats - $319 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence- Certified - Heated Seats - $319 B/W
$42,998
+ tax & lic
50,066KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence , 7 Passenger , Leather , Sunroof for sale in Stittsville, ON

2018 Buick Enclave

Essence , 7 Passenger , Leather , Sunroof
$34,888
+ tax & lic
95,833KM
Westend Automotive

Stittsville, ON

New 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir- Sunroof - $451 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2023 Buick Enclave

Avenir- Sunroof - $451 B/W
$69,147
+ tax & lic
19KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL w/1XL for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL w/1XL
$8,999
+ tax & lic
234,000KM
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Buick Enclave CXL2|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Buick Enclave

CXL2|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS
Sale
$11,900
+ tax & lic
173,000KM
Best Buy Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Buick Enclave NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2016 Buick Enclave

NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$29,495
+ tax & lic
144,219KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Buick Enclave CXL for sale in Prescott, ON

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL
$14,999
+ tax & lic
167,498KM
Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Prescott, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Prescott, ON

2019 Buick Enclave

Premium
$46,999
+ tax & lic
27,354KM
Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Prescott, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group for sale in Stratford, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium Group
$30,998
+ tax & lic
71,778KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Buy From Home Options