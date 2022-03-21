Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

94,700 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

SLT/Sport

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

94,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8728619
  • Stock #: 22-205B
  • VIN: 1D3HV18T19S810108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,700 KM

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

