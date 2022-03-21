$17,900+ tax & licensing
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
888-927-5270
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT/Sport
Location
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
888-927-5270
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
94,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8728619
- Stock #: 22-205B
- VIN: 1D3HV18T19S810108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,700 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0