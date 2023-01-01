$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SE
Location
156,768KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10541136
- Stock #: A23-100AA
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER415481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 156,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan Se
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
