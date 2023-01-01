Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,768 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SE

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541136
  • Stock #: A23-100AA
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER415481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan Se

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

