2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 7 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10541136

10541136 Stock #: A23-100AA

A23-100AA VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER415481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style Minivan / Van

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 156,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.