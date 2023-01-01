$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 5 1 0 K M Used

P1409 VIN: 1C6RR7FTXHS682559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 143,510 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Seating Bench Seating Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

