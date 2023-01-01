Menu
2017 RAM 1500

143,510 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

143,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541130
  • Stock #: P1409
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXHS682559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P1409
  • Mileage 143,510 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 St

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

