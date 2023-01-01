Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

68,076 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

  1. 10541091
  2. 10541091
  3. 10541091
  4. 10541091
  5. 10541091
  6. 10541091
  7. 10541091
  8. 10541091
  9. 10541091
  10. 10541091
  11. 10541091
  12. 10541091
  13. 10541091
  14. 10541091
  15. 10541091
  16. 10541091
  17. 10541091
  18. 10541091
  19. 10541091
  20. 10541091
  21. 10541091
  22. 10541091
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541091
  • Stock #: 23-334A
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC3JG499017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Xenon Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Algoma Chrysler Inc.

2019 Jeep Cherokee
40,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey
161,126 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500
105,355 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

Call Dealer

888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

888-927-5270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory