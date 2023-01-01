$34,999+ tax & licensing
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
110,351KM
Used
- Stock #: 23-336A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC240062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 110,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee Limited
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
