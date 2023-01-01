Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

110,351 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

110,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541100
  • Stock #: 23-336A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC240062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-336A
  • Mileage 110,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee Limited

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.

