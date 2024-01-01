Menu
Account
Sign In
Grand Cherokee Suv

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

82,390 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,390KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG3JC240063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # A23-184AB
  • Mileage 82,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee Suv

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Spragge, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 55,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Spragge, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica 58,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for sale in Spragge, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 14,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

888-927-5270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee