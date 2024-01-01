$34,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
888-927-5270
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,390KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG3JC240063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # A23-184AB
- Mileage 82,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee Suv
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
888-927-5270
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee