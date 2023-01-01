$59,900+ tax & licensing
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
888-927-5270
2019 RAM 2500
Location
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
888-927-5270
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
97,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10541118
- Stock #: A22-342A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL9KG610638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A22-342A
- Mileage 97,842 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Big Horn
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0