2019 RAM 2500

97,842 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541118
  • Stock #: A22-342A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL9KG610638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A22-342A
  • Mileage 97,842 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 Big Horn

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

