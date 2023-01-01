2019 RAM 2500

$59,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 8 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10541118

10541118 Stock #: A22-342A

A22-342A VIN: 3C6UR5DL9KG610638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # A22-342A

Mileage 97,842 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Seating Bench Seating Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.