$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
888-927-5270
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,279KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9CEDXMZ132219
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 105,279 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sierra 1500Elevation
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Algoma Chrysler Inc.
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 55,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica 58,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 14,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-927-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
888-927-5270
2021 GMC Sierra 1500