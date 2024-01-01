Menu
Account
Sign In
Sierra 1500Elevation

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

105,279 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,279KM
VIN 1GTU9CEDXMZ132219

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 105,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra 1500Elevation

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Spragge, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 55,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Spragge, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica 58,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for sale in Spragge, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 14,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Algoma Chrysler Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

888-927-5270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500