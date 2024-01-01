Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 1996 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today. <br> <br>This coupe has 87,982 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

VIN 2G1FP22K6T2123278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 1996 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.

This coupe has 87,982 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

