$7,960+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,960
+ taxes & licensing
Superior Auto Sales
289-990-1178
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Base
Location
Superior Auto Sales
65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6
289-990-1178
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,960
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8452722
- VIN: 1GCEC14W4XE171039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Superior Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Superior Auto Sales
65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6