1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,960 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8452722

8452722 VIN: 1GCEC14W4XE171039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.