1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$7,960

+ tax & licensing
$7,960

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Sales

Base

Location

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8452722
  • VIN: 1GCEC14W4XE171039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

