1999 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806505

8806505 VIN: 2t1br12e5xc748370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Green

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.