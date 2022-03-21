Menu
1999 Toyota Corolla

53,587 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
VE LOW/LOW KMS AIR CONDITIONING

Location

414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

53,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806505
  • VIN: 2t1br12e5xc748370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

