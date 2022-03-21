$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autolinks
905-684-2568
1999 Toyota Corolla
1999 Toyota Corolla
VE LOW/LOW KMS AIR CONDITIONING
Location
Autolinks
414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1
905-684-2568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806505
- VIN: 2t1br12e5xc748370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,587 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autolinks
Autolinks
414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1