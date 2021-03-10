2001 Chevrolet Corvette

This convertible has 123,897 kms. It's yellow in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Conv Hud Blk-leath P/seats Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Retractable antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Speed-proportional power steering
Glass rear window
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Front sport seat
Vehicle Emissions: LEV
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Keyfob remote trunk release
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Run flat tires
Manual convertible roof
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Transverse leaf front spring
Transverse leaf rear spring
Type of tires: Run flat performance
Tires: Profile: 40
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Wheel Width: 9.5
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,086 mm
Overall Width: 1,869 mm
Overall Length: 4,566 mm
Wheelbase: 2,656 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,378 mm
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Curb weight: 1,469 kg
Max cargo capacity: 394 L
Overall height: 1,215 mm
CONV HUD BLK-LEATH P/SEATS AUTO
