2001 Chevrolet Corvette

$24,498 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 8 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6821213

6821213 Stock #: D5502

D5502 VIN: 1G1YY32G115106350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 123,897 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Total Number of Speakers: 6 Retractable antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: Z Safety Stability Control Driver Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Speed-proportional power steering Glass rear window Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam In-Dash single CD player Remote activated exterior entry lights Cancellable Passenger Airbag ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Front sport seat Vehicle Emissions: LEV Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Wheel Diameter: 18 Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Keyfob remote trunk release Memorized Settings including audio Memorized Settings including HVAC Run flat tires Manual convertible roof Memorized Settings including steering wheel Transverse leaf front spring Transverse leaf rear spring Type of tires: Run flat performance Tires: Profile: 40 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Wheel Width: 9.5 Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 72 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Leg Room: 1,086 mm Overall Width: 1,869 mm Overall Length: 4,566 mm Wheelbase: 2,656 mm Front Hip Room: 1,378 mm Passenger airbag deactivation switch Curb weight: 1,469 kg Max cargo capacity: 394 L Overall height: 1,215 mm CONV HUD BLK-LEATH P/SEATS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.