2001 Lexus ES 300

Sedan

2001 Lexus ES 300

Sedan

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 256,853KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573398
  • Stock #: 1643
  • VIN: JT8BF28G010291555
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Ride in luxury! Fully loaded, leather interior, power sunroof, heated seats, CD changer, power locks/windows/seats. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Bucket Seats, Cassette Player, CD Changer, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Fog Lights, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Side Impact Airbag, Sunroof, Traction Control, Wood Trim Interior

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=HmsviFS9c25yz4tMxcsFwsPf2CjPk5v7

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sun Roof
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Heated Mirrors
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
  • cd stacker
Additional Features
  • D
  • Premiumum Sound System
  • Auto-off Lights

