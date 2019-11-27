Menu
2002 Honda Civic

SI

2002 Honda Civic

SI

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 315,222KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374375
  • Stock #: D3734X
  • VIN: 1HGEM22992L822249
Exterior Colour
NIGHT SKY PEARL
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
2dr Cpe Si Auto!

This 2002 Honda Civic is for sale today.

This coupe has 315222 kms. It's night sky pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.7L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Cpe Si Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Glass Sunroof
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 365 L
  • Overall Width: 1,695 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 889 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
  • Overall Length: 4,438 mm
  • Overall height: 1,399 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 833 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,276 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,185 mm
  • Front Head Room: 938 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,175 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,570 kg
