This 2002 Honda Civic is for sale today.



This coupe has 315222 kms. It's night sky pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.7L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Cpe Si Auto.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Glass Sunroof

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

In-Dash single CD player

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Wheel Width: 6

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Rear door type: Trunk

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

Mechanical remote trunk release

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm

Tires: Width: 185 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

Max cargo capacity: 365 L

Overall Width: 1,695 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 889 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4,438 mm

Overall height: 1,399 mm

Rear Leg Room: 833 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,276 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,185 mm

Front Head Room: 938 mm

Curb weight: 1,175 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 1,570 kg

