Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Camry

244,536 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE V6 Auto / AS TRADED / VERY RARE!

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE V6 Auto / AS TRADED / VERY RARE!

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

244,536KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7270712
  • Stock #: SC1280A
  • VIN: JTDBF30K920064325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,536 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold ''as-is'', unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Buyers are encouraged to drop by and inspect the vehicle rather than phoning in, emailing, and asking for details as sales professionals may not be informed of as-is vehicles since as-is vehicles do not undergo safety and detailed inspection prior to listing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of St. Catharines

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 50,513 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX | H...
 74,560 KM
$14,975 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX | ...
 25,810 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

Call Dealer

866-369-XXXX

(click to show)

866-369-4811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory