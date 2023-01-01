Menu
2003 Ford Thunderbird

82,000 MI

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2003 Ford Thunderbird

2003 Ford Thunderbird

007 James Bond Edition! #565/700

2003 Ford Thunderbird

007 James Bond Edition! #565/700

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,000MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 9835388
  • Stock #: Vin105699
  • VIN: 1FAHP62A73Y105699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Vin105699
  • Mileage 82,000 MI

Vehicle Description

#565/700! Ultra rare! U.S. vehicle from Florida!

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

1-877-880-4879
