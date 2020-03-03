Menu
2003 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2003 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 259,972KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778256
  • Stock #: D4091X
  • VIN: 2HGES16613H941797
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr Sdn LX Auto!

COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!

This 2003 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

This sedan has 259,972 kms. It's gold in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 1.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Lx Auto.


***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 365 L
  • Overall Width: 1,715 mm
  • Overall height: 1,440 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 946 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 914 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,321 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,300 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,266 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
  • Overall Length: 4,435 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,197 kg
  • 4dr Sdn LX Auto

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

