2003 Honda Civic

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Total Number of Speakers: 4

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Wheel Width: 6

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Rear door type: Trunk

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

Mechanical remote trunk release

Clock: In-radio display

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Tires: Width: 185 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

Max cargo capacity: 365 L

Overall Width: 1,715 mm

Overall height: 1,440 mm

Front Head Room: 1,010 mm

Rear Head Room: 946 mm

Rear Leg Room: 914 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,321 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,300 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,266 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4,435 mm

Curb weight: 1,197 kg

4dr Sdn LX Auto

