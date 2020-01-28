Menu
2003 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

2003 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,906KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573401
  • Stock #: 1644
  • VIN: JHLRD78803C800950
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Spacious CR-V, 4WD, heated mirrors, power locks/windows. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Bucket Seats, Cassette Player, CD Changer, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Side Impact Airbag

Complimentary CarFax report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=N9jhQPOuKChb9tervAq4hw8nIuOxmY8p

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • cassette player
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Safety
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Rear W
  • Dual Side Impact Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

