2003 Lincoln Town Car

107,000 MI

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2003 Lincoln Town Car

2003 Lincoln Town Car

2003 Lincoln Town Car

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,000MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055421
  • Stock #: Vin700194
  • VIN: 1LNHM81W63Y700194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Vin700194
  • Mileage 107,000 MI

Vehicle Description

U.S. vehicle, odometer reads 107,000 miles.

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

