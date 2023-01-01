$CALL+ tax & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2003 Lincoln Town Car
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,000MI
Used
- Listing ID: 10055421
- VIN: 1LNHM81W63Y700194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Vin700194
- Mileage 107,000 MI
Vehicle Description
U.S. vehicle, odometer reads 107,000 miles.
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
