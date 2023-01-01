Menu
2003 Lincoln Town Car

105,000 MI

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2003 Lincoln Town Car

2003 Lincoln Town Car

Executive RUST-FREE FLORIDA CAR!

2003 Lincoln Town Car

Executive RUST-FREE FLORIDA CAR!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,000MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 9477417
  • Stock #: VinY700194
  • VIN: 1LNHM81W63Y700194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # VinY700194
  • Mileage 105,000 MI

Vehicle Description

U.S. vehicle from sunny Florida! One owner! Low mileage! Loaded!

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

