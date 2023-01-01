$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Lincoln Town Car
Executive RUST-FREE FLORIDA CAR!
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,000MI
Used
- Listing ID: 9477417
- VIN: 1LNHM81W63Y700194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # VinY700194
- Mileage 105,000 MI
Vehicle Description
U.S. vehicle from sunny Florida! One owner! Low mileage! Loaded!
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
