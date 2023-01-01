2003 Lincoln Town Car

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 M I Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477417

9477417 Stock #: VinY700194

VinY700194 VIN: 1LNHM81W63Y700194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # VinY700194

Mileage 105,000 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.