2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL500

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,802KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932690
  • Stock #: D4125
  • VIN: WDBSK75F33F047502
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, LEATH HARDTOP-CONV!

This 2003 Mercedes Benz SL-Class is for sale today.

This low mileage coupe has just 74,802 kms. It's blue in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Hardtop-conv.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • HomeLink Garage Door Opener
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with locking storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • 4-corner leveling suspension
  • Multi-link front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Phone
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Convertible occupant rollover protection
  • Glass rear window
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Bucket front seats
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Genuine wood door trim
  • Driver and passenger seat memory
  • Convertible wind blocker
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Passenger reverse tilt mirror
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Remote 6-disc CD changer
  • Tires: Speed Rating: W
  • Memorized Settings including HVAC
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox and console
  • Type of tires: Performance
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Memorized Settings including steering wheel
  • Wheel Width: 8.5
  • Power Retractable Hard Top
  • Active suspension
  • Leather/genuine wood center console trim
  • Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
  • Tele Aid
  • Remote CD changer in trunk/cargo area
  • Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 80 L
  • Max cargo capacity: 288 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,560 mm
  • Front Head Room: 957 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 1,835 kg
  • Grey grille
  • Overall height: 1,298 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,827 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,535 mm
  • Xenon high intensity low beam projector beam headlights
  • LEATH HARDTOP-CONV

