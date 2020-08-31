2003 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Strut rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Speed-proportional power steering Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV Three 12V DC power outlets Rear spoiler: Wing Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Cassette player with auto-reverse Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Wheelbase: 2,720 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Rear Head Room: 975 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,374 mm Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm Overall Width: 1,795 mm Front Head Room: 995 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,805 mm Overall height: 1,490 mm Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Curb weight: 1,475 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg 4dr Sdn SE Auto

