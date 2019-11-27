Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Highlander

V6. 4 Wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Highlander

V6. 4 Wheel Drive

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 4388748
  2. 4388748
  3. 4388748
  4. 4388748
  5. 4388748
  6. 4388748
  7. 4388748
  8. 4388748
  9. 4388748
  10. 4388748
  11. 4388748
  12. 4388748
  13. 4388748
  14. 4388748
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388748
  • Stock #: 116503
  • VIN: JTEHF21A630116503
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

V6, All Wheel Drive, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, P. Seats, Only 166,700 Kms, In Excellent Shape, Asking $5,995 Certified.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 4.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $1000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 20 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call 905-680-4400 Or Toll Free at 1-888-676-6975 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 81,436 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE...
 135,039 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Avalon XLS
 166,886 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Send A Message