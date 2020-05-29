2003 Toyota Highlander

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Strut rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Cassette player with auto-reverse

Silver styled steel rims

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm

Rear Leg Room: 925 mm

Fuel Capacity: 75 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,017 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall Length: 4,685 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,260 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm

Overall height: 1,745 mm

Curb weight: 1,760 kg

Wheelbase: 2,715 mm

Manual child safety locks

Overall Width: 1,825 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,394 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,012 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,304 L

4dr V6 4WD AS IS

