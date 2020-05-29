Menu
2003 Toyota Highlander

2003 Toyota Highlander

BASE

2003 Toyota Highlander

BASE

  • 224,876KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134097
  • Stock #: D4352X
  • VIN: JTEHF21A530109509
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr V6 4WD AS IS!

This 2003 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

This SUV has 224,876 kms. It's beige in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr V6 4wd As Is.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Strut rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Cassette player with auto-reverse
  • Silver styled steel rims
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 75 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall Length: 4,685 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,260 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm
  • Overall height: 1,745 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,760 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2,715 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Width: 1,825 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,394 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,012 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,304 L
  • 4dr V6 4WD AS IS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

