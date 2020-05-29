Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Impala

2004 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134094
  • Stock #: D4353
  • VIN: 2G1WH52K949214357
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr Sdn LS!

This 2004 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.

It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Ls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Strut rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Capacity: 64 L
  • Rear Head Room: 935 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 2,807 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall height: 1,456 mm
  • Front Head Room: 995 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,414 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 527 L
  • Curb weight: 1,565 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,080 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,853 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,436 mm
  • 4dr Sdn LS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 105,820 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 MERCEDES BENZ G...
 90,820 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 103,068 KM
$24,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory