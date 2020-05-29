2004 Chevrolet Impala

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60

Type of tires: Touring AS Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Strut rear suspension

Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Rear spoiler: Wing

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

Clock: In-radio display

Machined aluminum rims

Grille with chrome bar

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Capacity: 64 L

Rear Head Room: 935 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 2,807 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Overall height: 1,456 mm

Front Head Room: 995 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,414 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm

Max cargo capacity: 527 L

Curb weight: 1,565 kg

Overall Length: 5,080 mm

Overall Width: 1,853 mm

Rear Leg Room: 975 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,436 mm

4dr Sdn LS

