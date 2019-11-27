Low Mileage, P/SEATS MEM HS BOSE LT-DECOR TOW!



This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is for sale today.



This low mileage pickup has just 20917 kms. It's redline red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: P/seats Mem Hs Bose Lt-decor Tow.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 4

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Security Audio system security

Additional Features Hard Tonneau cover

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Convertible occupant rollover protection

Glass rear window

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Driveline Traction Control

Metal-look dash trim

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Cancellable Passenger Airbag

Rear door type: Tailgate

Vehicle Emissions: LEV

Three 12V DC power outlets

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Keyfob remote trunk release

Metal-look shift knob trim

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Wheel Diameter: 20

Wheel Width: 10

Power Retractable Hard Top

Driver reverse tilt mirror

Tires: Profile: 40

Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Front Head Room: 1,016 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

Overall Width: 1,996 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.0 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 95 L

Overall height: 1,631 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg

Wheelbase: 2,946 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km

Body-coloured/metal-look door trim

Center Console: Partial with locking storage

Curb weight: 2,159 kg

Overall Length: 4,862 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,303 mm

Tires: Width: 295 mm

Passenger airbag deactivation switch

P/SEATS MEM HS BOSE LT-DECOR TOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.