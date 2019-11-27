Menu
2004 Chevrolet SSR

Base

2004 Chevrolet SSR

Base

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,917KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385946
  • Stock #: D3755
  • VIN: 1GCES14P14B108912
Exterior Colour
Redline Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, P/SEATS MEM HS BOSE LT-DECOR TOW!

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is for sale today.

This low mileage pickup has just 20917 kms. It's redline red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: P/seats Mem Hs Bose Lt-decor Tow.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • Hard Tonneau cover
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Convertible occupant rollover protection
  • Glass rear window
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Driveline Traction Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Cancellable Passenger Airbag
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Keyfob remote trunk release
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Wheel Width: 10
  • Power Retractable Hard Top
  • Driver reverse tilt mirror
  • Tires: Profile: 40
  • Body-coloured/metal-look center console trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,996 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.0 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 95 L
  • Overall height: 1,631 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
  • Body-coloured/metal-look door trim
  • Center Console: Partial with locking storage
  • Curb weight: 2,159 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,862 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,303 mm
  • Tires: Width: 295 mm
  • Passenger airbag deactivation switch
  • P/SEATS MEM HS BOSE LT-DECOR TOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

