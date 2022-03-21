Menu
2004 Chrysler Crossfire

106,730 KM

Details

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON

  • Listing ID: 8916103
  • Stock #: D7288
  • VIN: 1C3AN69L24X018281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,730 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2004 Chrysler Crossfire is for sale today.

This coupe has 106,730 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 215HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



