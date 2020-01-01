4dr SE 113 WB!



This 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.



This van has 344268 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Se 113 Wb.



Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Fixed antenna Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured grille Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Leaf rear suspension

Non-independent rear suspension

Additional Features 4 door

Coloured bumpers

Front Reading Lights

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Rear door type: Liftgate

In-Dash single CD player

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV

Black steel rims

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Clock: In-radio display

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Overall Width: 1,996 mm

Overall height: 1,750 mm

Front Head Room: 1,006 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,598 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Max cargo capacity: 4,030 L

Curb weight: 1,832 kg

Overall Length: 4,803 mm

Wheelbase: 2,878 mm

Manual child safety locks

4dr SE 113 WB

