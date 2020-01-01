Menu
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan

Base

2004 Dodge Grand Caravan

Base

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 344,268KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472355
  • Stock #: D3834X
  • VIN: 1D4GP25R14B518726
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr SE 113 WB!

This 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This van has 344268 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Se 113 Wb.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured grille
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Non-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Coloured bumpers
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV
  • Black steel rims
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Overall Width: 1,996 mm
  • Overall height: 1,750 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,598 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Max cargo capacity: 4,030 L
  • Curb weight: 1,832 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,803 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,878 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • 4dr SE 113 WB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

