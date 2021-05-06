2004 Porsche Boxster

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7131919

7131919 Stock #: D5727

D5727 VIN: WP0CB298X4U661061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 42,100 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Speed Rating: Z Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Aluminum spare wheel rim Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Center Console: Full with locking storage Clock: Analog Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Strut rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features Radio data system Convertible occupant rollover protection Glass rear window Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Power convertible roof Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Wheel Diameter: 17 Vehicle Emissions: Federal Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Cassette player with auto-reverse Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Width: 8.5 Tires: Profile: 40 Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 64 L Overall Width: 1,780 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Power Rear Spoiler Max cargo capacity: 260 L Overall height: 1,290 mm Wheelbase: 2,415 mm Front Head Room: 970 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm Curb weight: 1,320 kg Overall Length: 4,320 mm ROADSTER AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

