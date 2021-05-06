2004 Porsche Boxster

This low mileage convertible has just 42,100 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 258HP 3.2L Flat 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roadster Automatic.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Clock: Analog
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Strut rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
Radio data system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Glass rear window
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Power convertible roof
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Wheel Diameter: 17
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Cassette player with auto-reverse
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Power Rear Spoiler
Max cargo capacity: 260 L
Overall height: 1,290 mm
Wheelbase: 2,415 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Curb weight: 1,320 kg
Overall Length: 4,320 mm
ROADSTER AUTOMATIC
