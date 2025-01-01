Menu
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

2004 Toyota Corolla

229,000 KM

Details

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Toyota Corolla

As Trades Special - 4DR SDN CE AUTO

13309814

2004 Toyota Corolla

As Trades Special - 4DR SDN CE AUTO

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E04C815044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown & Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2004 Toyota Corolla