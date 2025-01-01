$2,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Toyota Corolla
As Trades Special - 4DR SDN CE AUTO
2004 Toyota Corolla
As Trades Special - 4DR SDN CE AUTO
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E04C815044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Brown & Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2004 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN CE AUTO 229,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac XTS Premium - Rust Free Florida Car 168,635 MI $13,990 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit One Owner - Locally Owned - Dealer Serviced 300,000 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2004 Toyota Corolla