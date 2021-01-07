Menu
2004 Toyota Corolla

191,803 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

CE

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

191,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E64C818224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,803 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, AM/FM CD Player, P. Mirrors, Only 191,803 Kms, well Maintained car, Excellent condition, Asking $3,495 Certified.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

