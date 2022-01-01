2005 BMW 3 Series

This convertible has 126,242 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Convertible Leath Hs Auto.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system
Leatherette seat upholstery
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Manual convertible roof
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Overall height: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,208 mm
Rear Head Room: 937 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm
Max cargo capacity: 300 L
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Curb weight: 1,615 kg
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Rear Leg Room: 813 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,015 kg
Overall Width: 1,757 mm
Overall Length: 4,488 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,166 mm
