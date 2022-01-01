2005 BMW 3 Series

$12,498 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 2 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8129404

8129404 Stock #: D6570

D6570 VIN: WBABW33445PL39668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 126,242 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Convertible occupant rollover protection Glass rear window Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system Leatherette seat upholstery Total Number of Speakers: 10 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Manual convertible roof Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 63 L Overall height: 1,372 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,208 mm Rear Head Room: 937 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,384 mm Max cargo capacity: 300 L Wheelbase: 2,725 mm Curb weight: 1,615 kg Front Head Room: 974 mm Rear Leg Room: 813 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,015 kg Overall Width: 1,757 mm Overall Length: 4,488 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,166 mm CONVERTIBLE LEATH HS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.