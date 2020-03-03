2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Center Console: Full Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Tires: Profile: 60

Type of tires: Touring AS Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Wheel Width: 6

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Diameter: 15

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Grille with body-coloured bar

Fuel Capacity: 51 L

Curb weight: 1,295 kg

Overall height: 1,450 mm

Tires: Width: 195 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

Max cargo capacity: 397 L

Overall Length: 4,580 mm

Overall Width: 1,738 mm

Wheelbase: 2,623 mm

Front Head Room: 979 mm

Rear Head Room: 958 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm

Rear Leg Room: 853 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,261 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,178 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km

Manual child safety locks

4dr Sdn LS

