Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4711824
  • Stock #: D4029
  • VIN: 1G1AL52FX57672519
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr Sdn LS!

This 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt is for sale today.

This sedan has 207,000 kms. It's black in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Ls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Center Console: Full
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Grille with body-coloured bar
  • Fuel Capacity: 51 L
  • Curb weight: 1,295 kg
  • Overall height: 1,450 mm
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • Max cargo capacity: 397 L
  • Overall Length: 4,580 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,738 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,623 mm
  • Front Head Room: 979 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 958 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,261 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,178 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
  • Manual child safety locks
  • 4dr Sdn LS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2008 MERCEDES BENZ S...
 125,517 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2006 Porsche 911
 97,415 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX ...
 58,972 KM
$25,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message