2005 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Torsion front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Passenger vanity mirrors Metal-look door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 72 L Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Leg Room: 884 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Overall Length: 5,260 mm Overall Width: 1,742 mm Wheelbase: 3,200 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,344 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Curb weight: 1,725 kg Front Leg Room: 1,118 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Manual child safety locks Crew Cab 126.0 WB 4WD 1SB LS Z85

