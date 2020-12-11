2005 Chevrolet Colorado

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 348,329 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 3.5L 5 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Crew Cab 126.0 Wb 4wd 1sb Ls Z85.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Torsion front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear door type: Tailgate
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Passenger vanity mirrors
Metal-look door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Front Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Rear Leg Room: 884 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Overall Length: 5,260 mm
Overall Width: 1,742 mm
Wheelbase: 3,200 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Curb weight: 1,725 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,118 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Crew Cab 126.0 WB 4WD 1SB LS Z85
