Low Mileage, 2dr Convertible!



This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today.



This low mileage convertible has just 56,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Convertible.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front

Center Console: Full with locking storage

Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 7

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes Exterior 2 door

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: Z Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Glass rear window

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Power convertible roof

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Cancellable Passenger Airbag

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Front sport seat

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Rear door type: Trunk

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Wheel Diameter: 19

Aluminum dash trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Run flat tires

Memorized Settings including steering wheel

Wheel Width: 10

Transverse leaf front spring

Transverse leaf rear spring

Tires: Profile: 35

Type of tires: Run flat performance

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Diameter of tires: 19.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 285 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm

Overall Width: 1,844 mm

Overall Length: 4,435 mm

Front Head Room: 962 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,363 mm

Passenger airbag deactivation switch

Max cargo capacity: 294 L

Curb weight: 1,451 kg

Overall height: 1,248 mm

Wheelbase: 2,686 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

2dr Convertible

