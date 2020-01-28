Low Mileage, 2dr Convertible!
This 2005 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today.
This low mileage convertible has just 56,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Convertible.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Headlights off auto delay
- Cupholders: Front
- Floor mats: Carpet front
- Center Console: Full with locking storage
- Aluminum center console trim
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Window grid antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Exterior
- 2 door
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Tires: Speed Rating: Z
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Short and long arm rear suspension
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Security
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Trim
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather shift knob trim
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Glass rear window
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Power convertible roof
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Cancellable Passenger Airbag
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Front sport seat
- In-Dash 6-disc CD player
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Wheel Diameter: 19
- Aluminum dash trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Run flat tires
- Memorized Settings including steering wheel
- Wheel Width: 10
- Transverse leaf front spring
- Transverse leaf rear spring
- Tires: Profile: 35
- Type of tires: Run flat performance
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
- Fuel Capacity: 68 L
- Diameter of tires: 19.0"
- Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 285 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
- Overall Width: 1,844 mm
- Overall Length: 4,435 mm
- Front Head Room: 962 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,363 mm
- Passenger airbag deactivation switch
- Max cargo capacity: 294 L
- Curb weight: 1,451 kg
- Overall height: 1,248 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,686 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 2dr Convertible
