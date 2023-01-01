$9,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Dakota
SLT QUAD CAB!
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
212,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9496972
- Stock #: Vin320884
- VIN: 1D7HE48N05S320884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Quad cab with cruise, keyless, RWD, power group, CD stereo, matching cap!
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
