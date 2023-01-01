2005 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9496972

9496972 Stock #: Vin320884

Vin320884 VIN: 1D7HE48N05S320884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Vin320884

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.