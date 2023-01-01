Menu
2005 Dodge Dakota

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

SLT QUAD CAB!

2005 Dodge Dakota

SLT QUAD CAB!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9496972
  • Stock #: Vin320884
  • VIN: 1D7HE48N05S320884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Vin320884
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Quad cab with cruise, keyless, RWD, power group, CD stereo, matching cap!

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

