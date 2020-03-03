2005 Ford Mustang

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Additional Features Front Reading Lights

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Wheel Diameter: 16

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Rear spoiler: Wing

Clock: In-radio display

Painted aluminum rims

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Capacity: 61 L

Wheelbase: 2,720 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm

Max cargo capacity: 371 L

Overall Length: 4,765 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,189 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km

Curb weight: 1,520 kg

Overall height: 1,384 mm

Front Head Room: 980 mm

Rear Head Room: 889 mm

Rear Leg Room: 787 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall Width: 1,880 mm

