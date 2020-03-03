Menu
2005 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4725192
  • Stock #: D4038
  • VIN: 1ZVFT80N855114170
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
AUTO ALLOYS!

This 2005 Ford Mustang is for sale today.

This coupe has 142,000 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Auto Alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Painted aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Capacity: 61 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 371 L
  • Overall Length: 4,765 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,189 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 1,520 kg
  • Overall height: 1,384 mm
  • Front Head Room: 980 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 889 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 787 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall Width: 1,880 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

