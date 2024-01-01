$7,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L Auto
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
333,000KM
VIN JHLRD78915C802749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 333,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
2005 Honda CR-V