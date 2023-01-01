Menu
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

176,823 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ** CRUISE, AUX. IN **

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL ** CRUISE, AUX. IN **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,823KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467502
  • VIN: KM8SB13D15U011740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,823 KM

Vehicle Description

2.7L V6, AUTO, GL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS * TILT STEERING WHEEL * C.D w/ AUX. INPUT * CRUISE CONTROL * 16" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

