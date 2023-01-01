$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL ** CRUISE, AUX. IN **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
176,823KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9467502
- VIN: KM8SB13D15U011740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,823 KM
Vehicle Description
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
