2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

FULLY APPOINTED!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9692092
  • Stock #: Vin132558
  • VIN: WDBTJ65J55F132558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Vin132558
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated leather! Driver's seat memory! 

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup

