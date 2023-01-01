2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup

