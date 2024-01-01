$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
4dr Sdn GS
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
4dr Sdn GS
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,000MI
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2MEFM74W45X624037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,000 MI
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2014 GMC Terrain FWD 4DR SLT-1 219,921 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac SRX FWD 4dr Premium Collection 162,537 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE 191,416 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis