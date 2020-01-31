4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SE!
This 2005 Nissan Altima is for sale today.
This sedan has 198,429 kms. It's sheer silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 Se.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Suspension class: Sport
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Front Reading Lights
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Remote window operation
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Driveline Traction Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Power remote trunk release
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Wheel Width: 7
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Seatback storage: 2
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Tires: Width: 215 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
- Rear Head Room: 955 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
- Fuel Capacity: 76 L
- Overall height: 1,471 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
- Max Cargo Capacity: 442 L
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
- Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
- Overall Length: 4,884 mm
- Overall Width: 1,788 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,799 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
- Curb weight: 1,517 kg
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,984 kg
- 4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SE
