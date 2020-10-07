2005 Nissan Maxima

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Aluminum spare wheel rim Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Cornering Lights Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Cassette player with auto-reverse Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Rear Leg Room: 927 mm Overall Length: 4,915 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Max cargo capacity: 388 L Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,062 kg Overall Width: 1,821 mm Overall height: 1,481 mm Wheelbase: 2,825 mm 4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SL

