2005 Nissan Maxima

This sedan has 165,569 kms. It's liquid silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 Sl.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Cornering Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Cassette player with auto-reverse
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Rear Leg Room: 927 mm
Overall Length: 4,915 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Max cargo capacity: 388 L
Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,062 kg
Overall Width: 1,821 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SL
