2005 Nissan Quest

This van has 9,999,999 kms. It's galaxy black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Van S.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cargo Area Light
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Cornering Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Full Third Row Seat
Rear captain chairs
Metal-look shift knob trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Front Hip Room: 1,666 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Length: 5,185 mm
Overall Width: 1,971 mm
Wheelbase: 3,150 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,618 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,681 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,712 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,270 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 958 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,049 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,046 mm
