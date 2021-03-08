2005 Nissan Quest

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Cornering Lights Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Full Third Row Seat Rear captain chairs Metal-look shift knob trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Front Hip Room: 1,666 mm Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Length: 5,185 mm Overall Width: 1,971 mm Wheelbase: 3,150 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,618 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,681 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,712 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,270 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg 3rd Row Head Room: 958 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,049 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,046 mm 4dr Van S

