2005 Porsche 911

127,260 KM

Details Description Features

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

2005 Porsche 911

2005 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet Red Interior, Sport Chrono Plus

2005 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet Red Interior, Sport Chrono Plus

Location

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

Certified

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,260KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6817193
  Stock #: 222
  VIN: WP0CB29915S765881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 222
  • Mileage 127,260 KM

Vehicle Description

The driving experience you have been waiting for. This 997 Porsche is a rare find that is in exceptional condition in Arctic Silver Metallic on sharp Terracotta interior. It is optioned with desirable features including Sport Chrono Package Plus offering engine, chassis, and transmission enhancements to improve performance with the click of the Sport button. It is equipped with a tiptronic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.8L engine producing 355 HP. This car gives you the acceleration, precise steering, sleek looks, and technology every one wants from a Porsche. This car is very clean inside and out with no accidents. Dont miss your opportunity to own a great Porsche 911 S.


CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z9rENSlVNtoZ8sCvKshmZqvxNJqHxp7U

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

