2005 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
289-668-6744
240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1
289-668-6744
+ taxes & licensing
The driving experience you have been waiting for. This 997 Porsche is a rare find that is in exceptional condition in Arctic Silver Metallic on sharp Terracotta interior. It is optioned with desirable features including Sport Chrono Package Plus offering engine, chassis, and transmission enhancements to improve performance with the click of the Sport button. It is equipped with a tiptronic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.8L engine producing 355 HP. This car gives you the acceleration, precise steering, sleek looks, and technology every one wants from a Porsche. This car is very clean inside and out with no accidents. Dont miss your opportunity to own a great Porsche 911 S.
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z9rENSlVNtoZ8sCvKshmZqvxNJqHxp7U
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1